Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Michael Wacha (2-1, 5.46 ERA) vs. RHP Louie Varland (0-0, 5.91)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Seth Lugo (3-2, 3.21 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (2-2, 3.77)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Yu Darvish (2-2, 3.19 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (2-0, 0.98)

Padres update: They are 18-17 and make their first visit to Target Field since 2017. They finished an eight-game homestand — which started with two home games in Mexico City — with a 5-2 loss in 10 innings to the Dodgers on Sunday. … Wacha was 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA in two starts against the Twins last season when he was with Boston. He is 3-1 lifetime against the Twins. … Darvish, 36, an 11-year MLB veteran, is 1-2 with a 2.73 ERA in four career starts against the Twins. … Ex-Twins DH Nelson Cruz has three home runs. … RF Fernando Tatis has played 15 games after returning from an 80-game PED suspension. … After signing an 11-year, $280 million free agent contract, SS Xander Bogaerts is hitting .283 with six HR.

Twins update: They are 19-16 after a 2-4 road trip which ended with a 2-0 loss at Cleveland on Sunday and open a six-game homestand with the first of three consecutive interleague opponents. … The Twins are 2-4 in interleague games this season. … They are 16-7 overall against the Padres in interleague play and have won 13 of the past 17 meetings. … López went 1-1 in two starts against the Padres last season — pitching eight shutout innings in the Miami's 8-0 victory over the Padres on May 7 and allowing six runs in 4⅔ innings in Miami's 10-3 loss on Aug. 17. … LHP Caleb Thielbar (right oblique) is out, as are injured starters Kenta Maeda and Tyler Mahle. … IF Kyle Farmer could return from a rehab stint in St. Paul.