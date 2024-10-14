“I had spent a year and a half in Washington learning what a tight end does, working with [then-tight ends coach] Pete Hoener, some days getting there at 5 a.m. and leaving at 11 p.m.,” Reyes said. “A week in at Chicago, I’m a defensive end. I said, ‘Coach, whatever helps the team.’ I spent the year on the practice squad as a defensive end. No matter where I am, the only thing I can guarantee is I will work my butt off. That’s who I am. Latinos are like that.”