Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand take a look back at the weekend in sports and a look ahead to Monday’s huge playoff game between the Vikings and Rams.
Podcast: Patrick Reusse wants to know which version of Sam Darnold will show up
Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand take a look back at the weekend in sports and a look ahead to Monday’s huge playoff game between the Vikings and Rams. The NFL playoffs so far have been a dud, with either lopsided results, mediocre action or both. The Vikings know going into Monday that they would face the Eagles if they advance to the next round.
The NFL playoffs so far have been a dud, with either lopsided results, mediocre action or both. The Vikings know going into Monday that they would face the Eagles if they advance to the next round thanks to Philadelphia’s win over the Packers and Washington’s upset of Tampa Bay. The biggest question, of course: Which version of Sam Darnold is going to show up?
Plus thoughts on the Wolves and Gophers men’s basketball.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Every other wild card game is over, every plot line has been analyzed, and you’re still expected to work today when kickoff isn’t until tonight?