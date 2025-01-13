Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse wants to know which version of Sam Darnold will show up

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand take a look back at the weekend in sports and a look ahead to Monday’s huge playoff game between the Vikings and Rams. The NFL playoffs so far have been a dud, with either lopsided results, mediocre action or both. The Vikings know going into Monday that they would face the Eagles if they advance to the next round.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 13, 2025 at 2:38PM
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) holds the key to Monday's playoff game. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The NFL playoffs so far have been a dud, with either lopsided results, mediocre action or both. The Vikings know going into Monday that they would face the Eagles if they advance to the next round thanks to Philadelphia’s win over the Packers and Washington’s upset of Tampa Bay. The biggest question, of course: Which version of Sam Darnold is going to show up?

Plus thoughts on the Wolves and Gophers men’s basketball.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

