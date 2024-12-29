Sam Darnold has pulled off what was unimaginable at the start of the season. He’s gone from being a placeholder to a narrative changer to a legend builder.
Neal: Sam Darnold’s resurrection could become legendary after Sunday
The legend of Darnold is beginning right when the Vikings are playing their most important games of the season, beginning with an NFC North showdown against the Packers on Sunday.
His quarterbacking has helped the Vikings become one of the surprise stories of the season. He has also redefined his career while putting him in line for a big payday following the season, whether it is with the Vikings — Darnold or rookie J.J. McCarthy in 2025 has to be considered — or somewhere else.
Kevin O’Connell is a favorite for Coach of the Year, with his assistance in transforming Darnold into a highly productive quarterback making him a strong candidate.
But Darnold assisted himself as well. Many quarterbacks don’t return from where his career had plummeted. He put in the mental and physical work to reinvent himself. Along the way, he has shown toughness and resilience we hadn’t seen from him. Last week at Seattle, he took a big hit in the fourth quarter, picked himself up off the turf then tossed a winning touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson on the next play.
“There was a couple of times throughout the year that he was kind of banged up a little bit, got up and looked around,” Jefferson said. “During those times I was a little concerned. But now I’m not at all.
“Just seeing his ability, to him coming up and looking around and still being able to step up in the pocket and still make a dime throw on that last touchdown. So it’s something that I’m kind of expecting from him, to be tough and bounce back from those little injuries he might have at that time.”
Darnold can produce, take hits and make game-winning throws when his best is required.
The legend of Sam Darnold is beginning right when the Vikings are playing their most important games of the season. And the Packers are standing between them and a 14-2 record.
Darnold gets to add to his new legacy this week as he prepares for the 129th meeting between the Vikings and Packers. It won’t be just another chapter in the storied rivalry. This is one of the more consequential late-season meetings in Vikings-Packers history. There have been a few in past seasons.
On Jan. 2, 2022, the Vikings needed a victory to make the playoffs but had to start Sean Mannion at QB and were trounced 37-10.
On Dec. 23, 2019, the Vikings were looking to improve their postseason seeding but lost at home 23-10. They ended up the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs while the Packers entered as the second seed then reached the conference championship game.
On Dec. 24, 2016, the Vikings lost 38-25 with Sam Bradford at quarterback, dashing their postseason hopes. It was one of the more bizarre weekends in the rivalry, as the team charter jet got stuck in the snow after landing in Appleton, Wis. Then, on gameday, Vikings defensive backs decided to ignore Mike Zimmer’s game plan, which led to Jordy Nelson torching them in the first half.
Another clutch performance by Darnold will set up a showdown against Detroit in Week 18 that could land them the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, a Green Bay loss could lead to them dropping to the seventh seed and a possible trip to friendly and inviting Philadelphia in the opening round of the playoffs.
It has been quite a journey for Darnold, with checkpoints at the Jets and Panthers that were clunkers. It has been a much more pleasant trip with the Vikings, as he gets to do something he was unable to do during his previous six seasons: Take part in big games while playing the best football of his career with 32 touchdown passes.
“It’s fun to be able to play, you know, big-time football, to be able to play meaningful games toward the end of the season,” Darnold said. “But, you know, we’re looking at is just going 1-0. That’s our whole mindset this entire ... season.”
He will be immersed in rivalry at its fiercest. Jefferson on Thursday described the battle clearly: “Going against Green Bay, everybody knows we hate them, they hate us.”
By the end of the day Sunday, the Packers might hate Darnold even more.
Thief steals Mankato West High’s hockey sticks, scuttling weekend holiday tournament in Duluth
The Scarlets’ showdown against Anoka will be made up later this season.