Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included one of the best Vikings’ wins of the season. Facing plenty of adversity in Seattle, Minnesota rallied for a 27-24 victory to keep pace in the NFC North at 13-2. Two more wins would give the Vikings the division title and the No. 1 seed in the conference.
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on belief in the Vikings + the Wolves’ big problem
Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included one of the best Vikings’ wins of the season. In news that is, um, less good: The Wolves have lost two in a row and look just as lost as they did earlier in the season.
In news that is, um, less good: The Wolves have lost two in a row and look just as lost as they did earlier in the season. And the Wild have hit a funk that can only be cured by the return of goalie Filip Gustavsson.
