Vikings QB Sam Darnold has left knee bruise, isn’t expected to miss time

After undergoing additional medical testing, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was determined to have a left knee bruise and is not expected to miss any time, head coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday.
Darnold briefly left Sunday’s game after being hit low by Texans edge rusher Danielle Hunter; additional testing determined he had a bruised left knee.
Darnold suffered a left knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s win against the Houston Texans when former Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter hit him low and was flagged for roughing the passer.
“Really, really good news,” O’Connell said at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. “Extensive evaluations this morning really just revealing a knee bruise in there, a little sore. But hoping Sam can have a normal week of preparation as we go through it.”
Backup quarterback Nick Mullens played two snaps against the Texans while Darnold was evaluated on the sideline. Darnold returned to the game and finished 17 of 28 for 181 yards and four touchdowns. Hunter, who played nine years for the Vikings, apologized and explained to tackle Brian O’Neill that he was blocked into Darnold’s legs. It was the first roughing the passer penalty against Hunter in his 10-year NFL career.
O’Connell was asked how he felt Monday morning while another quarterback was undergoing medical imaging after the Vikings had already lost two other passers, J.J. McCarthy and Kirk Cousins, to significant injuries within the last calendar year.
“I’m having an absolute blast coaching [Darnold],” O’Connell said. “So when I saw him go down in the moment there was the initial feeling, because I did not see it.”
O’Connell said he’s “optimistic” that another trio of injured players -- receiver Jordan Addison, edge rusher Dallas Turner and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. -- will return for Sunday’s game in Green Bay. Addison hasn’t played since a Sept. 8 ankle injury in New York. Turner (knee) was injured Sept. 15 against the 49ers, and Pace (ankle/quad) picked up two injuries against the 49ers and in practice last week.
There’s no concern with Justin Jefferson’s right hand, O’Connell said, after the star receiver required X-rays during Sunday’s win against the Texans due to a jammed finger. Jefferson dropped his only two targets in the second half after catching six balls for 81 yards and a score in the first half.
Vikings prepping for two Packers QBs
The Vikings are preparing for the chance that Packers quarterback Jordan Love returns from a two-week absence due to a knee injury suffered in Green Bay’s season opener against Philadelphia. Love practiced last week for Green Bay but did not play in their win against the Titans. Vikings coaches are also preparing players for Packers quarterback Malik Willis, who has led back-to-back wins while throwing for 324 yards and running for another 114 yards.
“It’s challenging because they’re two different quarterbacks,” edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel said. “They have a different play style. You got to be able to adapt. I know [defensive coordinator Brian Flores] is going to have a good plan for both quarterbacks.”
New to Lambeau Field
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s 177th NFL game on Sunday will be his first at Lambeau Field, which he says is the only NFL venue he has yet to play. Gilmore, 34, is on his sixth different team in his 13th NFL season. But he’s not alone in making his first trip to Green Bay; quarterback Sam Darnold, linebacker Blake Cashman, Van Ginkel and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery also haven’t suited up at the Vikings’ rival turf during the regular season or postseason.
“Looking forward to it, I know the history of it,” Gilmore said. “I know how big this game is for us.”
⋅ The Vikings opened as 2.5-point underdogs against the Packers, marking the third straight week that Vegas does not consider them the favorite. The Vikings were 1-point underdogs to the Texans and 4.5-point underdogs against the 49ers.
