Vikings QB Sam Darnold has left knee bruise, isn’t expected to miss time

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s 177th NFL game on Sunday will be his first at Lambeau Field, which he says is the only NFL venue he has yet to play. Gilmore, 34, is on his sixth different team in his 13th NFL season. But he’s not alone in making his first trip to Green Bay; quarterback Sam Darnold, linebacker Blake Cashman, Van Ginkel and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery also haven’t suited up at the Vikings’ rival turf during the regular season or postseason.