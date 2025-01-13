With temperatures and windchill readings dropping below zero for the next two days, the Salvation Army is opening its seven metro-area service centers for anybody needing a place to warm up.
Salvation Army opens Twin Cities-area warming centers as an arctic blast moves in
Frigid weather will hang around through midweek, with a thaw arriving on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
The centers open this week during business hours include:
Brooklyn Park Salvation Army, 10011 Noble Parkway.
Maplewood Salvation Army, 2080 Woodlynn Av.
North Minneapolis Salvation Army, 2024 Lyndale Av. N.
Northeast Minneapolis Salvation Army, 2727 Central Av. NE.
South Minneapolis Salvation Army, 1604 E. Lake St.
St. Paul Eastside Salvation Army, 1019 Payne Av.
St. Paul West 7th Salvation Army, 401 W. 7th St.
The Salvation Army’s Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis has opened up 40 additional beds for the months of January and February for people needing overnight accommodations, the organization said. To inquire about availability, call 612-248-2350.
In the metro area, temperatures a few degrees below zero Monday morning will rise into the single digits above zero by the afternoon, but windchill values will remain below zero all day, the National Weather Service said.
The mercury will fall to 6 below zero Monday night in the Twin Cities and “even colder windchills are expected tonight,” the Weather Service said.
Warmer air will move in by Wednesday and temperatures will rise into the mid-30s for Thursday and Friday. Another shot of arctic air will move in for the weekend with highs in the low single digits above zero by Sunday, the Weather Service said.
