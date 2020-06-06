Mark Westlake: Innovation for the cause

Mark Westlake, a St. Thomas Academy teacher since 1980, took home the school’s 3-D printers when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state in March.

Looking for a way to quickly put them to use, he read a news story that prompted him to start making face shields for first responders, nursing homes and, most recently, dentists.

“I was only making 16 to 20 shields a day,” said Westlake, director of the academy’s tech-oriented Innovation Center.

“I reached out to the community to scale it up.”

He now has about 200 people assisting in his cause and the group is producing 300 to 500 shields daily.

The shields are distributed to St. Thomas Academy students to assemble before they are shipped around the country.

“We have a lot of requests for them,” said Westlake, whose efforts resulted in more than 25,000 shields by mid-May.

“It’s unbelievable, the demand that there still is for the shields.”

Westlake also counts his daughter, Jenna, among the Class of 2020.

She plans to go into the United States Air Force while majoring in mechanical engineering at the University of Minnesota.

RON HAGGSTROM