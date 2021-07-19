Tomas Telis' RBI single in the 10th inning gave the St. Paul Saints a 7-6 victory Sunday over Columbus before an announced 7,723 at CHS Field.

The Saints rallied from four runs down in the eighth inning. Brent Rooker scored on a wild pitch, J.T. Riddle drove in a run with a groundout and back-to-back RBI singles by Keon Broxton and Sherman Johnson tied it. Johnson's single was the Saints' first pinch-hit base hit this season.

Saints reliever Nick Vincent escaped the top of the 10th unscathed, stranding Columbus bonus runner Oscar Gonzalez at third. In the bottom of the inning with Rooker at second, Willians Astudillo was intentionally walked. That move appeared to pay off when Jimmy Kerrigan grounded into a double play as Rooker took third, but Telis, who had been 0-for-4, extended his hitting streak to 13 games with his walkoff single to right-center.

The Saints won five of six from the Clippers and climbed over .500 (33-32) for the first time since they were 16-15 in June. They begin a six-game series at Omaha on Tuesday, with the first game starting at 11:05 a.m.