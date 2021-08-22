Jose Miranda had four hits, including his 12th home run of the season, and the St. Paul Saints moved into first place for the first time this season — in their 95th game — with a 7-4 victory over the Iowa Cubs on Saturday night at CHS Field.

The Saints (53-42) took a half-game lead in the Midwest Division with their victory and Toledo's loss to Indianapolis. They were 11 games out of first in late June and five games under .500. After Sunday's series finale, they will begin at series at Toledo on Tuesday.

Miranda erased a 1-0 deficit with a two-run homer in the third inning.

The Cubs retook the lead 3-2 before the Saints scored four times in the fifth.

Ian Hamilton pitched out of a jam in the ninth to get the save.

One day after going hitless in three plate appearances, Twins center fielder Byron Buxton got a rest-and-recovery day as he continues his rehab assignment.