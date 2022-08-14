After scoring three runs in the first inning, the St. Paul Saints had to rally in the late innings to edge the Columbus Clippers 6-5 on Saturday night at CHS Field.
John Andreoli's two-run homer in the seventh tied the score at 5 and Jermaine Palacios' RBI double in the eighth drove in the go-ahead run.
Roy Morales had an RBI single and Matt Wallner a two-run homer to give the Saints their early lead.
The Clippers scored at least one run in four of the next six innings to forge ahead. David Fry had a solo homer and an RBI single to lead the Clippers. Oscar Mercado's RBI double in the fifth put Columbus ahead 4-3.
Saints starter Devin Smeltzer gave up four runs and seven hits in 4⅓ innings
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
US beats Austria 7-0, improves to 3-0 in world junior
Wyatt Kaiser and Carter Mazur each scored twice and the United States beat winless Austria 7-0 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior championship.
Sports
Teofimo Lopez stops Pedro Campa in 7th in return to ring
Teofimo Lopez made a triumphant return to the ring, stopping Pedro Campa in the seventh round Saturday night at Resorts World Events Center.
Sports
Inkster leads Legends Classic by one shot
The defending champion shot a 5-under 67 in the first round of the tournament Saturday at The Meadows at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake,
Sports
Logan Webb stars as Giants beat slumping Pirates 2-0
Logan Webb struck out nine in eight sparkling innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on Saturday night.
Sports
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
New Orleans coach Dennis Allen wasn't thrilled about his team's overall performance Saturday night in the preseason against the Houston Texans.