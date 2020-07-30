After spending the first month of their season playing their home games in Sioux Falls, the St. Paul Saints are coming home.

They received approval from Gov. Tim Walz and the state department of health to return to CHS Field beginning with Tuesday’s series opener against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Saints were one of two American Association teams that operated in hub cities, with St. Paul sharing Sioux Falls Stadium with the Sioux Falls Canaries. Now, they’ll play their remaining 18 home games with CHS Field operating at a 1,500-seat capacity to preserve social distancing.

The Saints, who are 10-13 on the season, finish a three-game series in Fargo on Thursday afternoon, then play a three-game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes, who are operating out of Fargo, on Friday through Sunday. Tuesday’s opener against the RedHawks begins a six-game homestand.

Here are details of how the 1,500-seat maximum at CHS Field will work:

* Six distinct areas around the ballpark with no more than 25% capacity in each area and a maximum of 250 people in each area.

* Reserved and socially distanced seating within those areas.

* Each area will have an exclusive entrance.

* Each area will have exclusive restroom facilities.

* Each area will have exclusive concession facilities.

* Masks will be required for visitors throughout their time at CHS Field but can be removed while seated and/or eating and drinking.

* Concourse will be stanchioned to provide exclusive space for fans in each distinct area.

“We want to thank the Governor’s task force and the Minnesota Department of Health for providing us with the guidance needed to put a plan in place that allows our fans to safely enjoy Saints baseball at CHS Field this summer,” Saints General Manager Derek Sharrer said in a statement. “Since this all began, the health and safety of our fans, employees, players and coaches has been our priority. We’re excited to bring the team home and can’t wait to get started.”

Tickets will go on sale beginning 10 a.m. Saturday by phone at 651-644-6659 or on saintsbaseball.com.