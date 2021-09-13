With a runner on third base and the infield drawn in in the 10th inning, slugger Ryan McBroom's bloop single over the first baseman gave the Omaha Storm Chasers a 3-2 victory over the St. Paul Saints on Sunday afternoon before 6,122 at CHS Field.

The Saints got a runner to third, but no farther, in the bottom of the inning, so the teams finished the season series 15-15.

Jimmy Kerrigan and Drew Maggi hit solo homers for the Saints, in the second and seventh innings, respectively. Omaha's MJ Melendez also hit a homer, his 37th, the most in all the minor leagues.

Chris Nunn pitched the last inning and took the loss.

News Services