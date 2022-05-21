OMAHA – The St. Paul Saints scored four runs in the seventh inning to tie the score, but Omaha got a run in the eighth to edge the visitors 8-7 on Friday night at Werner Park. The loss was the 11th consecutive for the Saints — the longest in the minor leagues this season — and also was their 12th in a row on the road.
After trailing 5-0 and 7-3, the Saints got four runs in the seventh on RBI singles by Caleb Hamilton, Kevin Merrill and Alex Kirilloff. The fourth run, tieing the score at 7, came on a wild pitch.
Merrill also hit a two-run homer. Kirilloff was 3-for-4 and Royce Lewis, starting at third base for the first time in his minor league career, went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts.
