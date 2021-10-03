toledo, ohio – Third baseman Jose Miranda led off the game with his 17th homer of the season for the St. Paul Saints, but the Toledo Mud Hens scored the next eight runs to win 8-5 Saturday in the second-to-last game of the season for both Class AAA teams.
Aderlin Rodriguez had a double, a triple and three RBI for the Mud Hens.
The Saints got their final four runs in the ninth inning on a bases-loaded walk to Drew Maggi, B.J. Boyd's two-run single and Sherman Johnson's RBI single.
News services
