The Indianapolis Indians scored four runs in the fifth inning to take the lead in a 7-4 victory over the St. Paul Saints on Saturday night at CHS Field.

Ji-hwan Bae hit a two-run homer and Bligh Madris a run-scoring double for Indianapolis in its big inning.

The Saints, who had won three straight games, scored three runs in the fourth to take a 3-2 lead. Alex Kirilloff had an RBI single and Spencer Steer a two-run homer. Jake Cave hit a solo homer for St. Paul in the sixth.

Royce Lewis, who was playing left field, went 1-for-5 and Kirilloff 1-for-4.