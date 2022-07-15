Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The field for the 3M Open took shape Friday, with 152 players in and four more to be determined in Monday's qualifier.

Players can withdraw at any time from the tournament, which begins Thursday at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Sahith Theegala, who is tied for eighth at the British Open, is in the field. The 24-year-old from Southern California shot 69 on Thursday and 68 on Friday at St. Andrews after only getting into the tournament when Daniel Berger withdrew last week.

There are six major winners — Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Danny Willett and Lucas Glover — playing in Blaine, along with former Players Championship winner Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and nine-time PGA Tour winner Brandt Snedeker.

Besides Theegala, other golfers in the 3M field who made the cut in Scotland include Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Tringale, Finau, Matusyama and Willett.

Cameron Champ is the defending champion and Minnesota-born tennis star Mardy Fish got a sponsor's exemption to play.

Monday's qualifier will be at Victory Links in Blaine.

3M OPEN FIELD

Thursday-Sunday at TPC Twin Cities

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Arjun Atwal

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Paul Barjon

Ricky Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Greg Chalmers

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Ben Crane

Joshua Creel

Brian Davis

Jason Day

Brett Drewitt

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Derek Ernst

Tony Finau

Mardy Fish

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Fabián Gómez

Chris Gotterup

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Cole Hammer

Nick Hardy

David Hearn

J.J. Henry

Mark Hensby

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Patton Kizzire

Jim Knous

Satoshi Kodaira

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

Mo Lim

David Lingmerth

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

George McNeill

Dylan Menante

John Merrick

Troy Merritt

Ryan Moore

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Sean O'Hair

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

J.T. Poston

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Chase Seiffert

Greyson Sigg

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

Jeff Sorenson

Kevin Stadler

Brendan Steele

Robert Streb

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Dawie van der Walt

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Danny Willett

Jared Wolfe

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Alternates: Matt Every, Ted Potter Jr., K.J. Choi, Andres Romero, Charlie Beljan, Jason Bohn, Derek Lamely, Parker McLachlin, Eric Axley, John Huston, Carl Pettersson, Duffy Waldorf, John Rollins, Boo Weekley, Olin Browne