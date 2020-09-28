More from Star Tribune
Heidi Stevens
Trump's $70,000 in hair care expenses puts all previous hair scandals to shame
Including mine. So I can relate to that. Also, to sweating over the details of tax deductions.
Doyle McManus
To cage-fight Trump, or talk to 100 million people?
That's Biden's puzzle for Tuesday evening. Buckle up for the first debate.
Opinion
Noah Feldman
Amy Coney Barrett is supremely well qualified for the high court
One may not agree with her votes and opinions, but she is a brilliant and conscientious lawyer who will decide cases in good faith.
Editorial
Weary or not, don't give up on helping others
State's nonprofits are in high demand, but the philanthropic spirit may be fading.