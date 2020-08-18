More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Trump, Carson are fear-mongering on the suburbs
When did mixed-income neighborhoods become "dystopian"?
Mary Schmich
Is 2020 truly the worst year ever?
Not really, considering the other candidates. And besides, 2020 isn't over yet.
Editorial
Minneapolis wants Police Department changed, not scrapped
Poll revealed divisions but also agreement about longstanding problems at the MPD.
Al Zdon
Counterpoint: It's not time to turn into government-run news
Yes, newspapers are in trouble. But where money goes, power follows.
Letters
Readers Write: Police reform, DFL candidate John Thompson, the mail, photography
A Minneapolitan's take.