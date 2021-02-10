Ryan Heineman won a seat on the Ramsey City Council in a special election held Tuesday.

Heineman, 32, earned 63% of the vote in defeating challenger Jane Covart and will represent the city's First Ward. The vote was 196 to 114, according to unofficial results posted on the city's website. Results will become official once canvassed, the city said.

Heineman will fill the seat left open when Nadine Heinrich resigned in July 2020 to move with her husband, who took a job out of state. Heineman will serve until Heinrich's term expires in 2022.

Heineman, a Ramsey native, is a sales director for a technology company and a member of the Army Reserves. Covart is a small-business owner who has served on the Ramsey Environmental Policy Board since 2015.

Tim Harlow