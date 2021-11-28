Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy hadn't been scored on in either of his last two starts.

Then he faced the Wild.

After scoring twice in the first period, the Wild pulled away late from the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champions 4-2 Sunday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center for the team's third straight win.

Ryan Hartman snapped a 2-2 tie 9 minutes, 15 seconds into the third period, turning into a shot that he placed in the top left corner of the net.

Hartman has five of his team-leading 12 goals over the past six games.

Marcus Foligno supplied an empty-net goal with 17 seconds to go.

Vasilevskiy ended up with 33 saves, while Cam Talbot made 28 stops for the Wild.

On the heels of a 7-1 rout of the Jets on Friday, the Wild kept its goal-scoring mojo going in the first period.

At 11:03, Nick Bjugstad swooped through the neutral zone and into Tampa Bay territory before cutting to the middle and putting the puck just under the crossbar. That ended Vasilevskiy's shutout streak at 141:29, a run that included blanking Philadelphia and Seattle in the Lightning's previous two games.

On the very next shift, Tampa Bay responded when Corey Perry went top shelf against Talbot just 48 seconds after Bjugstad's goal.

But the Wild exited the period ahead after Victor Rask wired in a loose puck at 16:28.

Rask went from being a healthy scratch to drawing in the lineup with Mats Zuccarello sidelined after taking a slash to the hand last game against Winnipeg.

The Lightning's Zach Bogosian committed three penalties in the second period, in the span of 7:11, but the Wild didn't capitalize on any power play and finished the afternoon 0-for-3.

Instead, Tampa Bay was the only side to score in the second – a shot through traffic by Alex Killorn at 9:24. The Lightning also didn't convert on three power plays.