Authorities found one person dead after a recreational vehicle caught fire near Moose Lake, Minn.
A call to 911 about 8 a.m. Friday alerted the Carlton County Sheriff's Office to the blaze in the 4900 block of Moline Road in Kalevala Township, roughly 10 miles north of Moose Lake.
Emergency responders arrived and saw a fifth-wheel camper fully engulfed in flames, the Sheriff's Office said.
Once the blaze was out, firefighters located human remains inside, according to the Sheriff's Office. That person's identity has yet to be released.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but it "is not considered to be suspicious" in nature, a statement from the Sheriff's Office read.
