A recreational vehicle parked at a homeless encampment caught fire before dawn Monday along Interstate 94 in St. Paul, authorities said.

The blaze erupted just off I-94 at Cretin Avenue a 51-year-old man was taken to Regions Hospital for smoke inhalation, the Fire Department said. His condition and identity were not released.

The fire inside the RV broke out about 4:50 a.m. and was extinguished within about 90 minutes, fire officials said. At least one tent also was lost in the blaze.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed flames and smoke as motorists passed by before sunrise.

"There was a great deal of debris in the area, and the grass was dry," said Deputy Fire Chief Steve Sampson.

There is no word yet from authorities about how the fire started, but "it does not appear to be arson-related," Sampson said.