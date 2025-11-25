Rash: Klobuchar meets Pope Leo to fight for Ukraine’s kidnapped kids

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has crossed the aisle and continents to rally support for Ukraine.
The Minnesota Democrat has met with Western leaders to shore up allied efforts for the invaded nation. She’s urgently advocated for the more than 19,000 Ukrainian kids Russia has kidnapped since its invasion, notably by being the author of the bipartisan Abducted Ukrainian Children Recovery and Accountability Act. And last Friday she traveled with a Ukrainian delegation to the Vatican, where they met with Pope Leo XIV to discuss the children’s plight.
And all along her work in Washington and Europe, she’s been mindful of Minnesota’s significant Ukrainian community.
Klobuchar’s bill, part of the National Defense Authorization Act that’s been approved by the Senate but not yet the House, has among its provisions technology and expertise to investigate and track the missing kids; rehabilitation support for children once they’ve been reunited with their Ukrainian families, and support for Ukrainian prosecutors who are rightly building war-crimes cases against the culprits.
Citing several sound reasons for standing up for Ukraine’s — and by extension our — security and democracy, Klobuchar, speaking from Rome, told reporters that “they’re all really good reasons to care about this, but for me, it really comes down to the heart from our own Ukrainian-American community.”
And that community, said Maria Doan, the president of the Minnesota branch of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, is “profoundly grateful that Sen. Klobuchar has joined the Ukrainian delegation at the Vatican for this deeply meaningful meeting with Pope Leo XIV.” Via email, Doan elaborated that Klobuchar’s “presence alongside families and children who endured these abductions communicates a strong and unmistakable message of solidarity and compassion.”