Rash: Returning Ukraine’s abducted kids isn’t about geopolitics — it’s about justice

On Sunday, at the Ukrainian American Community Center in Minneapolis, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar took a question from a person she smilingly called a “junior journalist.”
“Why,” wondered 6-year-old Olena Vitvitsky (actually, 6 ¾, Olena told this senior journalist), “are they taking the kids?”
Klobuchar, speaking to a capacity crowd of concerned Ukrainians about her Abducted Ukrainian Children Recovery and Accountability Act, a bipartisan bill she introduced with Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley, responded in a way Olena — and all of us — can understand.
“Well, because there is this horrible war where this man from Russia decided that he was going to invade a country that is not his. As part of that invasion, Ukrainians have stood up and fought back,” Klobuchar told Olena, who was one of several children who attended with their parents.
As part of this horrible war, Klobuchar continued, giving Olena a gentler version than she shared with the adults in the audience, Russia has kidnapped kids from Ukraine — 20,000, according to some estimates — often erasing their national and even family identity.
As Klobuchar explained earlier to the broader audience, her bill “first enhances support for Ukraine’s efforts to investigate and track the abducted children. Two, it helps those kids who make it back home and need support during a difficult transition. And three, it reinforces efforts to hold those who commit these crimes accountable. In Ukraine, prosecutors have opened up tens of thousands of war-crimes cases. They need sustained support from us and our allies, so before any peace is finalized, every child will be returned.