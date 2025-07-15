Rash: Returning Ukraine’s abducted kids isn’t about geopolitics — it’s about justice

She also told of aiding an orphaned girl from Mariupol, scene of a siege that reflected Russia’s depravity and Ukraine’s defiance. Mariupol is also the hometown of Alex Ashikhmin, a 15-year-old boy who attended the senator’s address. When he was 12, he told me, he was “hit from an aircraft from a small bomb.” (The kind, along with drones, that ever-increasingly indiscriminately kill and maim nightly in Ukraine, acts that should also be charged as war crimes.) “I got a very big wound on the back of my knee. There was a lot of blood, and the doctor said on the way to be alive they had to cut my leg off.”