Rural Minnesotans need state agency accountability, too

To date, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has still not concluded its investigation of that disaster nor meted out an appropriate punishment for the facility’s violation of its duties to keep the river clean. Yet that didn’t stop the MPCA’s permitting staff from issuing a new permit to the plant in the meantime, one that didn’t consider the damage done by the spill and didn’t effectively limit sulfate pollution being discharged directly into a wild-rice water. People who use this waterway for harvesting manoomin are left wondering why their agency can’t coordinate its permitting and enforcement arms, and still don’t know if the rice this year will be there or will be safe to eat.