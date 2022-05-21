Keep that card: Bubba Watson. Tied a PGA Championship record with a 63 on Friday, launching him 52 spots up the leaderboard into fourth place. He missed a birdie putt on No. 18 to set a new record, and also had two bogeys on the card.

Toss that card: Daniel Berger. Even a score of 1 over Friday would have been enough to make the weekend. Berger instead ballooned to a 10-over 80, the worst score by a non-club professional.

Fore!

Cameron Smith hit a wild tee shot to the right on the par-4 second hole and hit someone in the head. And not just anyone. The ball struck Aaron Wise, who was in the adjacent seventh fairway. Wise was seen holding a water bottle on top of his head, and later signed for a 2-over 72 and made the cut at 1 over. His management teams said in a statement Wise was doing well and in good spirits. Doctors will monitor his condition overnight but he expects to play Saturday.

Meanwhile, ESPN anchor Sage Steele was flying home to Connecticut on Friday after she was struck in the face by Jon Rahm's tee shot and needed medical attention during the opening round.

A ... 9-wood?

Nine is not a number you want to see on the golf course, unless you're particularly fond of finishing the front side. Dustin Johnson, though, made it a topic of conversation especially with playing partner Justin Thomas. Johnson hit a 9-wood on the par-3 eighth during the second round. As the pair walked off the tee box, ESPN cameras showed Thomas smiling and looking to the gallery counting to nine on his fingers. Though he missed the cut, Johnson put that 9-wood shot 33 feet from the cup and made birdie.

Local watch

Fargo's Tom Hoge stumbled Friday and enters the weekend at even par after a second-round 74. Spring Lake Park graduate Troy Merritt will also play the weekend, in at 3 over after 36 holes. Club professional Alex Beach, a Stillwater native, and former Gophers golfer Erik van Rooyen are headed home each 11 over.

Chip shots

World No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler missed the cut. Since the World Ranking became official in 1986, the top player has missed the cut at the PGA Championship just two other times: Seve Ballesteros (1986) and Johnson last year.

After a 5-over 75 in Round 1, Brooks Koepka found the form he's familiar with and carded a 67 on Friday.

Tiger Woods made the cut with a shot to spare at 3 over, and got there by one-putting six consecutive holes on the back nine.

