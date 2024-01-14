Two adults were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a townhouse fire Sunday morning in Roseville, the Roseville Fire Department said.

Emergency responders found one person arrived at a townhouse on the 2700 block of Asbury Street at 7:30 a.m. and found one victim hanging out a second-story window ledge seeking help. Firefighters assisted the victim with a ladder while others extinguished the fire. A second victim left through the main door.

"I'm grateful that both of the victims were able to get to safety and receive medical attention quickly," Roseville Assistant Fire Chief Neil Sjostrom said in a news release. He applauded workers' response in extreme cold temperatures.

The two, both adults, were taken to HCMC to be treated for smoke inhalation. The fire's cause is under investigation.