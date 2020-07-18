Roseville police are seeking the public’s help in finding two people suspected of committing acts of theft and vandalism characterized by racial slurs and cruelty to animals.

Several bias-motivated crimes have been reported over the past month near the 1900 block of County Road B, Deputy Police Chief Erika Scheider said in a news release. Each incident targeted a resident’s “Black Lives Matter” and other social justice signs.

In addition to reports of damaged and stolen signs, “there have been four separate reports of dead raccoons placed nearby,” Scheider wrote. “The most recent report [on July 12] involved a dead raccoon nailed to a utility post near the signs on County Road B.

One person has been identified and charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property — a 55-year Roseville man who admitted that he damaged the sign on June 25 because he found it offensive, police said.

Now they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman caught on camera stealing signs on June 19. The vehicle involved was a black Dodge pickup truck that appeared to have an exercise machine in its truck bed.

“The Roseville Police Department is proud to serve a community that displays an immense passion for social justice,” Scheider wrote. “We will not tolerate crimes motivated by bias or hate. ... We are committed to seeking justice and preventing any further trauma to our community.

Roseville police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man and woman seen stealing yard signs in this photo. They were taken June 19.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roseville police at 651-792-7008. Online tips may be submitted at www.cityofroseville.com/3194/Crime-Tips.