A 53-year-old man with a history of mental health-related calls to police opened fire in his Roseville neighborhood Tuesday evening, firing off more than 100 rounds and shooting an officer in the face before he was captured by police, Roseville Police Chief Erika Schieder said.

The suspect eluded police for an hour, peppering them with intermittent gunfire before police found him in a yard.

The suspect suffered a gunshot wound and died at the hospital.

It is unclear who shot the suspect, a male who lives in the area. Schieder said Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension would release those details.

The injured officer remains hospitalized Wednesday.

Schieder said neighbors called 911 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday reporting a man firing a rifle with a scope at homes in a residential neighborhood near West Owasso Boulevard and Brenner Avenue. When police arrived, the suspect opened fire on officers.

Schieder said residents were told to shelter in place while Roseville police and neighboring police agencies including Ramsey County Sheriff's SWAT team searched for him. Scheider said the suspect was on the move and would intermittently open fire on officers and homes.

They have not released the names on the officer injured or the suspect. They also did not say if a gun was recovered at the scene, which spanned three blocks.

The suspect was involved in about 15 prior mental health related police calls, the chief said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the site, and authorities shut down at least a half-mile of road around the scene.