A Roseville police officer shot in the line of duty on April 5 was released from the hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery to remove a bullet lodged in his neck.

Ryan Duxbury was greeted by a line of squad cars and applauding officers from Roseville and other local departments as he emerged from Regions Hospital in a wheelchair.

"Although Ryan continues to improve each day, he has a long road to a full recovery," Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said in a statement released Friday. "He and his family remain in good spirits and are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the community."

The shooting suspect, 53-year-old Jesse Henri Werling, was shot Tuesday by two police officers and later died at Regions. Werling, who had a history of mental health-related police calls and of harassing and threatening neighbors, had opened fire in his Roseville neighborhood. He eluded police for an hour and fired more than 100 rounds at officers and homes.

The officers who shot Werling, Boua Chang and Bryan Anderson, are on administrative leave, as is standard after a police-involved shooting, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Duxbury has been with the Roseville Police Department since 2019, the department said. In addition to patrol duties, he serves as a department field training officer, background investigator, recruitment liaison and wellness committee member, according to a statement by the department. In 2021, he was awarded three unit citations, and his file contains numerous letters of appreciation.