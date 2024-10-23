Roseville has joined the ranks of Minnesota cities with ordinances aimed at reducing the number of plastic foam and single-use plastic takeout containers in the trash.
Roseville bans plastic foam, nonrecyclable to-go containers
Aiming to reduce the number of takeout containers in landfills, Roseville will require them to be recyclable, compostable or reusable.
On Monday, the Roseville City Council unanimously passed a “Green To Go” ordinance, which requires takeout containers to be compostable, recyclable or reusable. Diners will likely see some changes when they pick up dinner.
“Any takeout food that they bring home from a restaurant, either if they’re getting takeout or if they’re bringing home leftovers from dining in, should be in something that they can put in the recycling bin, or it’s compostable,” said Noelle Bakken, the city’s sustainability specialist.
The city joins neighbors, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park and Edina, in enacting ordinances designed to make takeout containers more environmentally friendly.
The ordinance affects restaurants and food trucks, gas stations and convenience stores, grocery stores and schools. It does not affect hospitals and nursing homes, businesses with no retail food or beverage sales or caterers.
The ordinance includes utensils, though single-use straws may be available in dispensers or given to customers on request.
To-go container materials allowed under the ordinance include recyclable plastics (#1, #2, #5), metal and compostable plastic, paper or fiber products. No longer allowed are black plastic (including #5), plastic foam and other plastics, including #4 and #6. Prepackaged foods and plastic films are exempt.
Bakken said the vote on the ordinance followed outreach with residents and businesses. Some businesses have been early adopters, and the city will help connect others to more sustainable packaging resources.
Bakken noted the vote coincides with state efforts to reduce the amount of packaging in landfills. This year, the Legislature passed a bill requiring packaging, including food packaging and paper products, to be reusable, compostable or recyclable by 2032.
“This is kind of a ramp up to that,” Bakken said. “I’m hoping it will start inspiring other communities to move in this direction as well.”
