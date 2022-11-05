Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Rosemount's undefeated team is headed to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state tournament after a 42-14 win over Wayzata on Friday at Rosemount.

William Priest led a dynamic run game for Rosemount (10-0), scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

His second-half touchdown scores of 42, 71 and 67 yards helped put the game away. Irish quarterback Landon Danner scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper in the third quarter.

The game was still up for grabs at halftime, the score tied 14-14.

Wayzata (5-5) took an early lead when defensive back Alex Hart intercepted a third-down pass and ran it back 20 yards for a touchdown on the opening drive of the game.

Danner and Priest scored rushing touchdowns for Rosemount in the second quarter, with the Trojans tying the game on a touchdown reception by Eli Lenort with 11 seconds left in the half.