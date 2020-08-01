Loons All-Star right back Romain Metanire is out of the lineup for tonight's MLS is Back tournament quarterfinal game against San Jose. He’s neither starter or substitute after he injured his hamstring in the second half of Tuesday's quarterfinal game won over Columbus in a penalty-kick shootout after the teams played to a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Kevin Molino has his own hamstring injury that has sidelined him since the second game in Group D play. As he was for Tuesday’s game, he is activated as a substitute. Molino didn’t play at all Tuesday.

Jacori Hayes is starting in a midfield position alongside Ozzie Alonso's and Jan Gregus. .

Versatile Hassani Dotson is starting at Metanire’s right back spot in a 4-3-3 formation.

Here's your Loons lineup tonight:

Robin Lod Luis Amarilla Ethan Finlay

Jacori Hayes Ozzie Alonso Jan Gregus

Chase Gasper Michael Boxall Jose Aja Hassani Dotson

Tyler Miller

Substitutes: Ranjitsingh, Emmings, Kallman, Musa, Hairston, Edwards, Molino, Chacon, Toye, Schoenfeld