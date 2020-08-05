At least one person is dead after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon on Hwy. 10 in west-central Minnesota.

Two 21-year-old men from Moorhead, Minn., were in a BMW 328 that entered the center median near Broadway Avenue in New York Mills and rolled multiple times before it came to rest on the right shoulder of the highway, Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol said.

The driver lost control of the car around 3:50 p.m., Grabow said.

The patrol’s report did not identify the driver or his passenger. The patrol did not say which man died.