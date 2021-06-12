Zach Evans, a three-star running back from Rockwall-Heath High School in Rockwall, Texas, on Friday announced via Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers football program.

"After many long talks and conversations, I have decided to shut my recruitment down and make a decision,'' Evans tweeted. "I want to thank God first and then my family and friends for supporting me and giving me a platform to be the athlete that I am. I also want to thank all my coaches that have trained and helped me get to this point. My mind is made. I will be committing to the University of Minnesota. #GoGophers #RTB.''

Evans, 5-9 and 200 pounds, made his announcement during his official visit to campus. He is the 46th-rated running back nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings of major recruiting services. Evans has scholarship offers from 15 FBS programs, including Nevada, Iowa, Arizona State, Houston, Kansas, Notre Dame and Texas. He received an offer from the Gophers on May 11, and Minnesota is his second official visit after visiting Nevada last weekend.

Evans rushed 199 times for 1,220 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught eight passes for 84 yards for Rockwall-Heath as a junior in 2020, helping the Hawks compile an 11-3 record and advance to the final eight in the Texas Class 6A playoffs. He rushed 135 times for 794 yards and seven TDs and caught eight passes for 59 yards as a sophomore in 2019.

Evans is the seventh player from the recruiting Class of 2022 to verbally commit to the Gophers. Coach P.J. Fleck and his staff are playing host to recruits this weekend and next. On Thursday, the Gophers received a commitment from Columbia Heights tight end Spencer Alvarez.