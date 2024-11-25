Rockets-Timberwolves game preview: Key players, injury report, broadcast information

This is the third game for both teams in the Emirates Cup in-season tournament. Houston leads West Group A with a 2-0 record and a +49 point differential after beating the Clippers (0-2) and Trail Blazers (1-1). The Wolves are 1-1 and -14 with a victory over Sacramento and a loss to Portland. The Wolves’ final game in round robin play is Friday at home against the Clippers.