Rockets-Timberwolves game preview: Key players, injury report, broadcast information
Tuesday’s meeting will be the third Emirates Cup West Group A game for both teams.
Tuesday, 7 p.m., Target Center
TV, radio: FanDuel Sports North, iHeartRadio app
This is the third game for both teams in the Emirates Cup in-season tournament. Houston leads West Group A with a 2-0 record and a +49 point differential after beating the Clippers (0-2) and Trail Blazers (1-1). The Wolves are 1-1 and -14 with a victory over Sacramento and a loss to Portland. The Wolves’ final game in round robin play is Friday at home against the Clippers.
Rockets update: They are 12-6 and one game out of the Western Conference lead. G Jalen Green (18.7) and C Alperen Sengun (18.3) lead Houston in scoring a season after the Rockets finished 41-41 and missed the playoffs.
Wolves update: They are 8-8 and 11th in the Western Conference after road losses to Toronto and Boston. G Anthony Edwards leads the NBA in three-pointers (78) and is shooting 43.8% behind the arc.
Injury report: Houston C Steven Adams (knee) is probable. Wolves G Mike Conley (toe) is questionable.
