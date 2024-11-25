Wolves

Rockets-Timberwolves game preview: Key players, injury report, broadcast information

Tuesday’s meeting will be the third Emirates Cup West Group A game for both teams.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2024 at 11:00PM
Rockets forward Amen Thompson dunks during a game against Portland on Saturday in Houston. (Ashley Landis)

Houston Rockets at Timberwolves

Tuesday, 7 p.m., Target Center

TV, radio: FanDuel Sports North, iHeartRadio app

This is the third game for both teams in the Emirates Cup in-season tournament. Houston leads West Group A with a 2-0 record and a +49 point differential after beating the Clippers (0-2) and Trail Blazers (1-1). The Wolves are 1-1 and -14 with a victory over Sacramento and a loss to Portland. The Wolves’ final game in round robin play is Friday at home against the Clippers.

Rockets update: They are 12-6 and one game out of the Western Conference lead. G Jalen Green (18.7) and C Alperen Sengun (18.3) lead Houston in scoring a season after the Rockets finished 41-41 and missed the playoffs.

Wolves update: They are 8-8 and 11th in the Western Conference after road losses to Toronto and Boston. G Anthony Edwards leads the NBA in three-pointers (78) and is shooting 43.8% behind the arc.

Injury report: Houston C Steven Adams (knee) is probable. Wolves G Mike Conley (toe) is questionable.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Rockets-Timberwolves game preview: Key players, injury report, broadcast information

card image

Tuesday’s meeting will be the third Emirates Cup West Group A game for both teams.

Wolves

Timberwolves fall back to .500 as final shot misses in 107-105 loss to Celtics

card image

Sports

Mitchell's 26 points help Cavs improve to 17-1, stay perfect at home with 122-108 win over Raptors

card image