ROCHESTER – Rochester City Council Member Patrick Keane this month hoped the censure proposal he brought forth against council colleague Molly Dennis would improve relationships between Dennis, other council members and staff.

That has not been the case.

Tensions are rising between Dennis and the city of Rochester, which on Monday released new information concerning Dennis's behavior over the past two years. Later Monday, the Rochester City Council adjourned as Dennis railed against her censure and accused city administration of discrimination over her attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD).

"We need to be able to have everyone, regardless of their ability levels to be able to run and sit on council, not be disciplined and punished because they process differently or they speak not in the manner you want to speak," she said. "I will always have ADHD, so I think I'm going to always have a censure on me."

Rochester plans to hire an outside firm to investigate Dennis's discrimination claims, a city spokesperson wrote in an email.

The council censured Dennis on March 6 for allegedly intimidating council and staff, excessively using city staff time, threatening and manipulative behavior, and ongoing inflammatory allegations.

A censure is a formal reprimand of a council member. Under the censure's terms, Dennis can only meet with city staff virtually outside of council meetings through the remainder of 2023 and can only meet with department heads and city administration. She must also refrain from negative interactions with other city staff and council members in the future.

Dennis, first elected in 2020, is serving her first term on the council. She denies ever trying to harass or intimidate colleagues or city staff.

'Gaslighting' vs. 'out of control'

At the time, Dennis and others criticized the city for not providing examples of Dennis's problematic behavior.

So city officials Monday released a three-page document outlining almost two dozen incidents where they say Dennis overstepped boundaries as an elected official.

At a League of Minnesota Cities conference in June of last year, Dennis is alleged to have confronted and threatened City Administrator Alison Zelms. She allegedly made a scene and yelled at Mayor Kim Norton at a National League of Cities conference in 2022 after the city won a diversity award, which Norton accepted in place of Dennis as she wasn't present in the room at the time.

Dennis later requested to spend an extra night at the conference, which Zelms declined "because there was not a City business reason for the added day." Dennis then allegedly sent "lengthy and agitated texts and emails, disputing the conclusion and advice" from Zelms and City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage.

"They, along with Mayor Norton, spent many hours that weekend trying to respond to and redirect Councilmember Dennis," city officials wrote.

The city also accuses Dennis of trying to get advice from city attorneys on private matters, including her divorce in 2021, and that she allegedly told staff to keep secrets from administration on several occasions.

City officials also say Dennis has made several serious and unfounded allegations: on the city misusing airplane frequent flier miles, violating state open meeting laws by not livestreaming certain council meetings, and engaging in "gaslighting" behavior toward her.

City officials say they have reviewed their air miles policies and found they are in compliance with state law. Government bodies in Minnesota aren't required to record on video or livestream open meetings. And city officials have denied trying to gaslight Dennis.

The city also detailed a contentious July 2022 meeting at which Zelms and Spindler-Krage wanted to discuss communication guidelines and Dennis' recent behavior.

Dennis said earlier this month she brought along a witness to help her process information the city staff gave her. She said she asked to end the meeting early as she had trouble focusing and got up to shut a door, which caused Zelms and Spindler-Krage to become alarmed.

Dennis said Zelms and Spindler-Krage wouldn't allow her to leave the room or the building at first, so she sat with her witness. She later said she heard Zelms warning staff in nearby offices to keep their doors closed "for their safety."

"If I didn't have my friend with me … it was their word against mine," Dennis said earlier this month.

Rochester officials say Dennis became agitated at the meeting, and Zelms and Spindler-Krage tried to deescalate the conversation for 10 minutes before ending the meeting, at which point "Dennis abruptly got out of her chair and moved toward" Zelms, who was only a few feet away, city officials wrote. Spindler-Krage stepped in front of Dennis, "out of concern that she was out of control and that she may have hit or pushed City Administrator Zelms."

Further claims

Dennis said Monday she hadn't had a chance to review the city's examples but was concerned city administration has taken several events out of context and distorted information. She said she had previously consulted city attorneys about how her divorce could affect her role on the council.

"I was trying to keep it out of the news, so I settled it out of court to keep this from happening and to make sure my kids weren't brought up," she said.

During the council meeting, Dennis called on her colleagues to approve an investigation into whether her censure on March 6 violated open meeting law. She alleged a majority of the council knew about the censure before Keane brought the proposal forward during the March 6 meeting.

Council members Shaun Palmer, Norman Wahl, Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick and Mark Bransford denied knowing about the censure before Keane brought it forward. Council President Brooke Carlson and Spindler-Krage urged Dennis to explore other options if she wasn't satisfied with the council's decisions.

"I understand you're frustrated and this is miserable for all of us," Carlson said. "But just because you're asking for it doesn't mean it can happen."

Carlson declined to comment on Dennis or the censure after the meeting.

At one point, Kirkpatrick criticized the council for voting on the censure before members had a chance to review it.

"I think this was unfair," Kirkpatrick said.

She said she voted to approve the censure based on Dennis's conduct, but she later felt the censure was overbroad as Dennis hasn't had conflicts with all of her colleagues or city staff. She suggested potentially tweaking the censure at a later date to cut down on Dennis's restrictions.

Keane said after the meeting he supported the city hiring an outside investigator to look into Dennis's discrimination claims so a neutral voice could weigh in on the controversy.

As for Monday night's disagreements, Keane said it was "very painful, but not surprising."