Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz has resigned amid accusations that he plagiarized school-related communications including graduation speeches and letters to staff.

The school board voted unanimously late Tuesday evening to accept Muñoz's resignation, which is effective June 30. Board members did not discuss the matter publicly either before or after the vote, which came nearly six hours into the board's regular meeting and followed a closed session that was not noted on the meeting agenda.

Muñoz was previously disciplined by the board in December after he apologized for plagiarizing most of a Thanksgiving letter he sent to school staff members. The board suspended Muñoz for five days and directed him to work on a "public restorative practices plan" with two board members.

That plan had not yet been completed by late January, when a district parent shared additional findings of Muñoz's plagiarism with local media organizations. The additional allegations involved recent graduation speeches, an April 2020 letter to families about COVID-19 and a September 2020 tweet about visiting school classrooms during the pandemic. All of the communications, like the Thanksgiving message, contain multiple sentences or paragraphs that appear to be lifted directly from speeches, letters and other communications of educators from other parts of the country. None include attribution of the original source material.

Muñoz has led the Rochester school district since 2011. Under his current contract, he is paid $228,300 annually and had been set to remain with the district through June 2022.

Asked about the initial plagiarism allegations in December, Muñoz said, through a district spokeswoman: "I humbly take full responsibility for my own error in judgment. I took a short cut, and I know it was wrong."

At the Dec. 8 meeting when the board voted to discipline Muñoz for plagiarizing his Thanksgiving letter, board members had indicated that they took the matter seriously. Board Member Cathy Nathan read a statement that said Muñoz's actions had an impact on the community, staff members and the entire Rochester educational system.

"In adopting this motion, the board is stating that Superintendent Muñoz's behavior in plagiarizing material was serious, unacceptable and cannot happen again," she said.

The Rochester Public Schools student handbook includes plagiarism among a list of "unacceptable behaviors that may be subject to disciplinary action."

