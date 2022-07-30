A robbery suspect armed with an ax died early Saturday after he was shot by Rochester police, police said.

The Rochester Police Department responded at 10:59 p.m. Friday to a report of a robbery at a business in the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue S. A man entered the business with an ax, took cash and fled in a van, police said.

Police stopped the van at 12:44 a.m. Saturday on Hwy. 63 just south of the Hwy. 52 overpass. The suspect got out of the vehicle with an ax and charged toward an officer, who shot the man, police said.

The man later died from his injuries.

The officer involved in the shooting has been with Rochester Police Department just over a year and was at another agency previously, police said. The officer's name was not disclosed.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.