Authorities on Monday cordoned off a hotel in southeast Rochester in an apparent standoff with someone inside.

Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a statement that law enforcement was working to "peacefully resolve" the situation involving a man in crisis inside a room at Extended Stay America, according to local television station KAAL-TV. A female is also in the room, according to the station, which described it as a domestic situation.

Residents of the hotel on Wood Lake Drive SE said they had been prevented from returning to their rooms after police moved in shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Dawn Helmic, who has lived at the hotel for a month, was taking a shuttle bus home from her job at a coffee shop. She saw social media posts about the incident and called the hotel desk.

A manager told her "it was an isolated incident and it was under control," Helmic said. But the shuttle wasn't allowed to drop her at the hotel, instead letting her off about 300 yards away outside a police perimeter.

She said she was concerned for her two dogs, Kain and Kratos, who were in her room.

This is a developing story.

