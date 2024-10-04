Rochester man dies in SE. Minnesota after motorcycle veers off road

A 61-year-old man died in an alcohol-related crash about a half-hour east of Rochester after his motorcycle went off the road Thursday.
October 4, 2024 at 3:53PM
The State Patrol reports Ross Anthony Stensrud was traveling northbound on Hwy. 74 near Park Road south of St. Charles shortly after 6 p.m. when his 2012 Harley Davidson FLHX Touring left the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol. Stensrud also wasn’t wearing a helmet.
Winona County Sheriff’s deputies, St. Charles police and St. Charles firefighters all responded to the crash.
