Rochester

Rochester man dies in SE. Minnesota after motorcycle veers off road

The State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in Ross Anthony Stensrud’s death

By Trey Mewes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 4, 2024 at 3:53PM

A 61-year-old man died in an alcohol-related crash about a half-hour east of Rochester after his motorcycle went off the road Thursday.

The State Patrol reports Ross Anthony Stensrud was traveling northbound on Hwy. 74 near Park Road south of St. Charles shortly after 6 p.m. when his 2012 Harley Davidson FLHX Touring left the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol. Stensrud also wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Winona County Sheriff’s deputies, St. Charles police and St. Charles firefighters all responded to the crash.

about the writer

Trey Mewes

Rochester reporter

Trey Mewes is a reporter based in Rochester for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the Rochester Now newsletter.

See More

More from Rochester

See More
Health Care

Mayo Clinic tells hundreds of Medicare Advantage patients to obtain new insurance to keep getting care

card image

Mayo says patients can look for insurance plans in which the clinic is in-network. The change affects fewer than 600 Minnesotans.

Environment

After four years, workers start clearing wind turbine junk from Minnesota community

card image
Rochester

Rochester man dies in SE. Minnesota after motorcycle veers off road