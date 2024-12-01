Rochester

Police investigating after man shot and killed in Rochester

Officers arrested one person following the incident, which happened at a house on the city’s northwestern edge.

By Eva Herscowitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 1, 2024 at 8:29PM

A man was shot and later died at a house in Rochester early Saturday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, police responded to a home in the 4100 block of Manor Woods Drive NW around 1 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. Authorities attempted to provide medical help, but the man died at the scene.

The fatal shooting, which the department is investigating, occurred in a residential area about 4 miles west of downtown.

Officers have arrested one person. No threat to the public remains, police said.

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

