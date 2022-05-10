A fire last month that caused more than $2.5 million in damage to a church in Rochester was intentionally set and authorities are asking anybody with information that might help them catch those responsible to come forward.

"The fire was a result of arson," the city's police department said Tuesday in a news release.

Fire broke out in the lower level of Peace United Church of Christ just after 2 a.m. April 18. The blaze was mainly confined to an area between the sanctuary and an attached preschool, but there was significant smoke damage throughout the building at 1503 2nd Av. NE., Rochester Fire Department spokesman K.C. Clark said at the time.

A sprinkler system kept things from becoming worse.

No one was in the building at the time, and no firefighters were hurt.

The Rochester police and fire departments are asking anybody with a tip to share it anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020. Information leading to the identification of those responsible are eligible for a reward.

Information can also be directed to Investigator Todd Schwanke at 1-507-328-2894 or tschwanke@rochestermn.gov.

Services in the church sanctuary have resumed, but other parts of the building remained closed, a church staff member said Tuesday.