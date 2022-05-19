If you can't score standing up, try sliding across the Allianz Field grass inside the penalty-shot spot. That's what Minnesota United attacker Robin Lod did in the 87th minute of Wednesday's careening 1-1 comeback draw against LA Galaxy.

After 81 minutes in which the Loons owned the scoring chances if not ball possession, each team scored once in the next six minutes to end up right where they started, tied.

Second-half substitute Sacha Kljestan's 81st minute penalty kick given by video review gave the Galaxy what seemed like the only goal it'd need.

That lasted about five minutes. Lod scored his 21st goal with the Loons, sliding toward the goal to reach starting defender DJ Taylor's crossing pass from the right side – just in time to swipe the ball past LA goalkeeper Jonathan Bond in the 87th minute.

It came after Lod had multiple chances to score, including one on a short-range, left-footed shot he sailed over the crossbar of a mostly open goal. It kept the Loons from losing four consecutive games since they started last season 0-4.

The Loons haven't lost four consecutive games since they opened last season 0-4 with losses to Seattle, Real Salt Lake, Austin FC and Colorado.

Lod's goal was just the Loons' third in their last four games, but it was enough to take away a point from Allianz Field.

The Galaxy allowed four goals in seven games until they conceded three in the first 23 minutes alone during Saturday's 3-1 home loss to FC Dallas.

The Loons had chance after scoring chance throughout the first 45 minutes and yet headed to halftime scoreless with a Galaxy team that arrived at Allianz Field 6-4-1 overall and fourth in the Western Conference.

Attackers Lod, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Taylor all had opportunities they either missed or Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond blocked.

Bond's stretching save stopped Taylor's lunging header from well inside the 18-yard box kept the Loons off the scoreboard in the 19th minute.

Hlongwane scattered the first of his chances four minutes later when his shot on the right side went just wide of the back post behind Bond. When that didn't work, Hlongwane tried to draw a penalty kick in the 18-yard box by falling to the turf after colliding with a Galaxy defender.

Lod missed twice, the first a left-footed shot from close range after Reynoso made a nifty move to get him the ball. Bond got his hand on Lod's shot and Franco Fragapane's bad-angled follow-up shot hit the side of the night. Lod's best chance was the second one in that sequence.

Reynoso and Fragapane again did much of the work, with Fragapane's pass on the run finding Lod free on his own run directly Bond.

But his shot at a mostly open net sailed just over the cross bar and Lod held his head with both hands in frustration in the 43rd minute.

When asked by the Loons' halftime TV interview what more he can say as coach to get a goal, Heath said, "Just got to do the same again. I can't say any more than that to them other than keep doing what you're doing and get in the right spots."

They had 12 shots to the Galaxy's two in the first half, four of them on goal compared to LA's one, even if the visitors held an advantage in ball possession 53 percent to 47 percent in that first half.

After halftime, Bond stopped Fragapane not once, but twice – included was a second follow-up shot that Bond swatted away while standing over Lod just near the goal line in the 63rd minute.

Heath subbed Abu Danladi for Hlongwane about then and sent Luis Amarilla into the game for Fragapane in the 70th minute.

Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair's reaction save stopped defender Julian Araujo strike that kept the game scoreless through the 65th minute.