The city of Robbinsdale is looking to increase the tree canopy on private property, so the north metro suburb is partnering with the nonprofit Tree Trust to offer trees to property owners starting at $40.

Online orders will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19.

Japanese tree lilac, bur oak, honey locust, Norway spruce, and Evans Bali cherry are among the variety of trees available through the program. Each tree comes with a bag of mulch and an owner's manual from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service.

"We'll provide you with handouts and video information on how to plant successfully," the city's promotional materials say.

The trees, between 4 and 7 feet tall, will be available for pickup on May 4 and 6 at the city's Public Works Department.

Residents can buy a maximum of two trees per property.

Last year Robbinsdale, in concert with Tree Trust, the Arbor Day Foundation and Hy-Vee, gave away 200 free trees to residents. This year, 100 trees are being sold at a reduced price with Robbinsdale subsidizing the full cost, said Tree Trust's Megan Christel.

For more information, call the Tree Trust at 612-750-6840.