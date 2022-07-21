Immigrants' rights advocates are pushing the city of Minneapolis to finally start issuing municipal identification cards to residents regardless of their immigration status.

Minneapolis passed the municipal ID ordinance in 2018 as a way to help residents obtain services such as open bank accounts. But the city halted the program's implementation over concerns that the information could be used to identify immigrants for deportation.

"The city refuses to implement this policy for fear of putting immigrants at risk," Council Member Aisha Chugthai said at a news conference Thursday where she was flanked by at least two dozen advocates armed with handmade signs. "But immigrants take risks every day, and we have to respond to the call to let immigrants make those choices for themselves."

Implementing the Municipal ID program is one of several demands advocates unveiled at the news conference. They called on Mayor Jacob Frey and the City Council to take immediate action to improve and protect the lives of immigrant residents, including undocumented people.

Census data shows that about 15% of Minneapolis residents are foreign-born. And about 70,000 of the metro area residents are undocumented, according to a 2016 report by the Pew Research.

The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC), a grassroots immigrant rights organization is spearheading the newly launched campaign called 'Immigrant Power Now,' an effort bent on making "pro-immigrant changes" in Minneapolis, which prides itself as a sanctuary city.

Immigrant rights advocates held a news conference at Minneapolis City Hall Thursday to unveil a list of demands they say will help improve and protect the lives of immigrants.

The demands include creating financial assistance for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals renewal applications, boosting funding and staffing levels for the city's Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs and stopping Minneapolis police from arresting residents for citable offenses that could put them on immigration authorities radar.

Chugthai, a first-generation immigrant, who represents the 10th Ward, said it's imperative that the city makes progress on all the proposals, but noted that implementing the municipal ID program is a major policy priority for her because the cards make people safer and create a sense of belonging. The municipal ID cards will stop unnecessary arrests of many undocumented residents while allowing for greater access to services, such as opening a bank account, renting an apartment or receiving medical care, said Chugthai, who's also a member of MIRAC.

Under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, data collected by the city when people apply for municipal ID would be public. And anyone, including federal immigration authorities, could access it.

The city should explain those risks to immigrants instead of pausing plans to implement the program, advocates contend.

Access to municipal IDs for all residents are being implemented in other cities across the state, including Rochester and Northfield, said Akhi Menawat, a member of MIRAC. The city must follow suit because the ID cards would also help transgender people and the youth, Menawat said.

"Although Minneapolis calls itself a sanctuary city, it's not yet the place where immigrants can lead full healthy thriving lives," he said. "Cities are the last line of defense when it comes to many issues including immigration.

Council Member Jason Chavez, who represents the Ninth Ward, the most racially diverse part of the city, said MIRAC's effort will make sure that immigration justice is achieved in Minneapolis to prevent involuntary and "unjust" deportations and help people thrive in Minneapolis. Chavez, the son of Mexican parents said he has seen family and friends get deported even though they'd considered the United States home.

"When our state and federal governments fail to support immigrant communities, the city of Minneapolis must protect all immigrants in the city of Minneapolis," Chavez said.

MIRAC leaders said they will begin having meetings with city leaders and the community to make progress on their list of demands.

Interactive data journalist Jeff Hargarten contributed to this report.