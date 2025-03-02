A driver who appeared drunk struck and killed a 56-year-old man in Richfield early Sunday morning, according to a Richfield Police Department news release.
Suspected drunken driver hits, kills 56-year-old pedestrian in Richfield
The motorist approached officers while appearing inebriated following the Sunday morning collision, police said.
Richfield police officers responded shortly after 1:00 a.m. to a report of a person down in the street at southbound Nicollet Avenue north of 66th Street. There, they found the 56-year-old man dead and the motorist parked a short distance away.
The driver, a 40-year-old Richfield resident, appeared drunk as he approached officers. They arrested him under suspicion of driving while impaired and criminal vehicular operation, according to the release.
The driver remains in custody. Records show he was convicted of a low-level traffic offense in Minneapolis in 2019.
The pedestrian wasn’t in the crosswalk when the collision occurred, initial scene evidence showed. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted with crash reconstruction, and the incident remains under investigation.
