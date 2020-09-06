It's Rich Hill vs. Casey Mize as the Twins and Tigers play the fourth of a five-game series at Target Field (1:10 p.m., FSN).

Hill is 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA in his first season with the Twins, while former No. 1 overall pick Mize is still searching for his first major league victory.

The Twins have won the first three games in the series.

Nelson Cruz, Josh Donaldson, Byron Buxton and Marwin Gonzalez all get the day off ... at least to start. Brent Rookier will DH.

The lineups:

TIGERS

Victor Reyes, CF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Jeimer Candelario, 1B

Willi Castro, SS

Jorge Bonifacio, LF

Travis Demeritte, RF

Grayson Greiner, C

Sergio Alcantara, 3B

TWINS

Jorge Polanco, SS

Luis Arraez, 2B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Brent Rooker, DH

LaMonte Wade, RF

Jake Cave, CF

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Willians Astudillo, C