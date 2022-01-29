A Rice County Sheriff's Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown early Saturday morning.
The on-duty deputy, a 46-year-old man, was driving a squad car near the intersection of Highway 60 and Holland Avenue around 2 a.m. and was not responding to an emergency at the time, according to a statement from Rice County Sheriff Jesse J. Thomas.
The 52-year-old woman is thought to have been in the roadway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Deputies attempted lifesaving efforts, and local fire and rescue responded, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The State Patrol is handling the investigation. No further information has been made available.
